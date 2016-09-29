Hogwarts Running Club Presents  The Trevor Project With $62,535 In Donations

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

September 26, 2016| San Diego, CA - Days after the mass shooting at the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida, The Hogwarts Running Club (HRC) launched a virtual team relay race administered by Racery.com to raise funds for The Trevor Project, a charity that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTQ youth that has previously received support from actor Daniel Radcliff who played Harry Potter in the films. The “We Are Dumbledore’s Army: We Run As One” race covered 9,340 miles on a virtual course that circled the nation, beginning and ending at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. The mileage was split between 800 individuals divided equally into four house teams named after the four Hogwarts houses from the Harry Potter franchise. Many members dedicated one mile of running or walking to each of the 49 victims who lost their lives in the tragedy, some even pinned a list of the names of the victims to their shirts like a race bib.

The initial response to the race announcement was so enthusiastic that Racery.com’s servers were overloaded by the high volume of HRC members attempting to register and log their daily miles. Paypal also experienced difficulty handling the server traffic generated by the flood of donations. Despite these complications, the $10,000 fundraising goal was surpassed within the first 24 hours and the donations continued to pour in throughout the 14-day event, eventually topping $62,500 from the registration fees of the 800 participating runners in addition to 1,365 friends, family members, and co-workers who donated to sponsor them. This total wildly exceeded all expectations.

On Saturday, September 24th at Hotel Solamar in San Diego, California, HRC's Hufflepuff Head Boy, Jeremy Lopez-Decot, and his husband, Dennis Decot, were honored to present Trevor Project Executive Director & CEO Abbe Land with a check for $62,535 at the Orange Party annual fundraiser for The San Diego Ambassadors and The Trevor Project.

"Not only am I one of the leaders within the club but I am also a proud gay man who was once, himself, in crisis over finding acceptance and the courage to live his truth," says Lopez-Decot before revealing the fundraising total which drew audible gasps and a standing ovation from Orange Party attendees.

Founded in 1998 by the creators of the Academy Award®-winning short film TREVOR, The Trevor Project is the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning (LGBTQ) young people ages 13-24. Following the tragic incident at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, The Trevor Project saw a 70% increase in the use of its resources.

HRC is a charitable program administered by Random Tuesday, Inc. (RTI), a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization. HRC organizes virtual running events inspired by the wizarding world that are designed to promote an active lifestyle, and raise money for deserving charities in order to accomplish the mission of "Changing the Muggle World, One Mile at a Time." Since its foundation in 2013, HRC has donated over $850,000 to its charity partners and boasts a global membership of over 40,000 individuals from 50 countries on 6 continents.

