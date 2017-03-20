FBI Director Comey Confirms that an Active Investigation is in Process Tying Trump and Staff’s Contact with Russian Officials and Agents

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

Washington D.C.-Shortly ago, FBI Director Comey admitted that there is in fact an active investigation is underway to connect the dots between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian intelligence operatives.

It was fairly apparent that the GOP committee members weren’t shocked by the revelation.

The interrogatory between the House special committee and the FBI Director was tense, terse and zeroed in on who released the DNC files and other hacked information regarding the former campaign of Secretary Hillary Clinton.

The initial indications of the tone of the question might indicate a possible impeachment investigation that is ongoing against President Trump after merely 60 days in office, a new record in American history.

