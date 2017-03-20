FBI Director Comey Confirms that an Active Investigation is in Process Tying Trump and Staff’s Contact with Russian Officials and Agents

User Rating: / 0
PoorBest 
PDF | Print | E-mail
Monday, 20 March 2017 15:34

C-Span screen captureFBI Director ComeyNews Staff| LGBT-Today| 

Washington D.C.-Shortly ago, FBI Director Comey admitted that there is in fact an active investigation is underway to connect the dots between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian intelligence operatives.

It was fairly apparent that the GOP committee members weren’t shocked by the revelation.

The interrogatory between the House special committee and the FBI Director was tense, terse and zeroed in on who released the DNC files and other hacked information regarding the former campaign of Secretary Hillary Clinton.

The initial indications of the tone of the question might indicate a possible impeachment investigation that is ongoing against President Trump after merely 60 days in office, a new record in American history.

News - Blog

LGBT-Today - About us!

“The indispensible last word in LGBT news and views from your community, state, nation and all over the world!”

“Wisdom is not finally tested in the schools, Wisdom cannot be pass'd from one having it to another not having it, Wisdom is of the soul, is not susceptible of proof, is its own proof.”  –Walt Whitman

Editor & Publisher:
Stephanie Donald

Contributing Writers:
James T. Sears, PhD
Rodger Streitmatter
Randy Wicker
Frank Kameny
Raj Ayyar
Bob Kunst
Wayne Dynes 
Paul Cain
Dr Robert Minor
Stephanie Mott


Newsletter & Announcements

e-mail address:

First Name:

Last Name:


Site Login