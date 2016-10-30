Horrible Judgement by FBI Director Comey and Clinton Emails

/ 0 User Rating:/ 0

The Raving Lesbian

Stephanie Donald| Publisher, LGBT-Today

No one said that American politics was fair or even sane. Hillary Clinton is obviously upset and for good reason. FBI Director Comey used the worst decision anyone at the Justice Department has made since J. Edgar Hoover came up with COINTELPRO and infiltrated Vietnam War anti-war protestors so they could spur the police into violence against the protestors.

What’s happening now with Director Comey is what a dear friend of mine calls “back-channel propaganda” planted by Comey so that he could obviously cash-in on some new higher ranking Presidential cabinet post, like Secretary of State or Defense.

Comey wants to appear “apolitical,” but what can anyone make sense of tying Secretary Clinton to emails by a perv like Anthony Weiner, whose name alone has Disgraced Democrat Anthony Weiner.become a cocktail party joke.

Sure, Clinton had to deal with Weiner when he was a rising Democratic star, but how does this mess tie-in to national security issues?

To answer that question, one must first take into account that the GOP is on the verge of flying apart at the seams and the only logical conclusion is that in one last gasp, a last act of desperation, the House of Representatives, most probably led in a charge by Speaker Paul Ryan, reached out to Comey to find something—anything—that would tie Clinton to a pedophiliac flasher like Weiner.

Don’t bother with sorting through that list of “Weiner” jokes rolling around in your head. They’ve already been done to death.

But what’s not dead is the Clinton campaign. The Clinton’s got saddled with slander and lies for about 26 years now, since Ex-Speaker Newt Gingrich began a smear campaign against both Hillary and Bill that’s managed to survive strictly based upon GOP propaganda.

What did the Clintons do to deserve this?

First on the list is that they’re the left-leaning sign of the American people. They always have been and Bill was the biggest star in Washington when he took office in 1992. It all went downhill from there.

In 1992 I was working for some obscure and basically unknown (outside the local area of Tidewater, Virginia) when Clinton took office on the promise that he would stop the discharges of LGBTQ Americans from serving openly in the U.S. military.

As a matter of fact, the day Clinton was inaugurated; a Navy pilot who was a rising star walked into his commanding officer’s office and formerly informed him that he was in fact gay. I wish I could remember the name of that man, because he was all about mom, apple pie and athletics. He was everything that represented the best the military had to offer, but because he was bold enough to do what he did, he was dishonorably discharged from the Navy, a job he had wished to make a career.

Talking to this man at that time gave me insight into a gentleman who was everything the United States Navy (or any other branch of the service) could hope for in an aviator. He was ranked as the top F-14 and F-18 pilot at Virginia Beach Naval Air Station.

The biggest traitor of his own party, Sam Nunn.But his fate was tied to an assassination job that the former Chairman of the House Committee on Armed Services, a Georgian Democrat by the name of Sam Nunn.

The age of Reagan left some indelible scars on the Democratic Party during the 1980s. One of them was the vilification of the word “liberal,” which actually means “moderate” to most people in the world. The United States has never had much variety to the left of any subject until Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign this year managed to divide the Democrats into two camps: Those who dallied around the center of the political spectrum and a new rising, pissed-off wing of left-leaning millennials who saw and opportunity in Sanders to become rigid in their resolve to fight tit for tat with radical conservatives. Senator Sanders did those of us who are far-left advocates proud. He has nothing to be ashamed of and I believe his career has just begun.

Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels once observed:

“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”

Nazi Propaganda Minister Joseph Goebbels and his "big lie" about Jewish media.

The GOP took this advice to heart and has spent the last 36 years, for the most part, slandering anyone attached to moderate or left-leaning politics. To my perception, those who called themselves “conservatives” drove a wedge into the citizens of this country. As President George W. Bush once quipped; “You’re either with us or against us.” There was no middle-ground or counter-balance on American politics in politics of the last 37 years. There was merely the illusion of a paternal politician who knew what you wanted better than you knew it yourself.

For decades, women's opinions were considered to be "weak" at best or ill-informed at worst. We couldn't have a female President until now and we have a beauty in Secretary Clinton. Don't get me wrong. I don't approve of everything she states as policy, but that fact is essential to a democracy. There are those who will lead and those who will follow and we seem to be a nation of followers instead of rational, free-thinking human beings.

I suppose the basis for this stand by neo-conservatives in the recent past was rooted in what I call “paternal politics,” or the attitudes on the parts of conservative politicians that the American people were either too stupid to govern themselves or incapable of understanding that the rich always get their own way. Money is power and power is control and control—or the illusion of control—is fleeting at best and the GOP has had a nice long run, but it’s now drawing rapidly to a close, with or without FBI Director Comey’s belief that Trump could win if he could convince the populace of the United States that Secretary Clinton betrayed National Security somehow.

The fact that Trump leaked the details of one part of the settlement over the embargo against Iran and told the story all wrong seems to mean little to the “small brains” of his racist, xenophobic, misogynistic followers.

Trump’s diatribe regarding his war on Clinton has betrayed his lack of respect for women no matter what their qualifications are—and Secretary Clinton has the skillset to become perhaps one of the greatest Presidents that the world has ever seen.

So pardon me if I dismiss this ridiculous attempt to tie Secretary Clinton to a non-event crime of pure discretion. She made a mistake; it’s as simple as that. She didn’t betray our nation, nor did she do anything except be bold enough to run for an office she’s infinitely more qualified to hold than Donald Trump.

We’re talking about the GOP who betrayed his employees, defrauded millions of people out of their money and filed bankruptcy 19 times in his corporate empire and pays no taxes at all because of a GOP induced hole in the tax laws.

So before you pull that lever or push that button, stop and think whether you want an America that’s a wholly owned subsidiary of Vladimir Putin and Russia, or do we want to continue to live the vision of our founding fathers who thought us smart enough to vote for who we decided was the best candidate without obfuscation or buffoonery.

