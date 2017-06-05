There’s a 98% Chance That Your Job Will be Replaced by A.I. Within 45 years

The Raving Lesbian
Stephanie Donald| Publisher-LGBT-Today
According to the British newspaper, The Daily Mail, just about all jobs will be manned by artificial intelligence by the time your grandchildren are ready to enter the job market 40-45 years from now.
The most complex human game in the world is one called “Go” and up until now, no computer system has ever been able to beat a professional human player…up until now. A team of British programmers and developers has managed to do just that.
According to other sources, even the professions now manned by doctors and nurses will drop by the wayside within that same period of time. Many recently developed computer programs have already beat just about every specialist at diagnosing human illnesses and injuries within minutes instead of weeks or months as is the case with many medical patients nowadays.
What would you do if you suddenly found out that you couldn’t even get a job at Walmart or the grocery store because the shelves are being stocked by A.I. machines and the cashiers and even management were rendered obsolete?
When I was a small child and the new advent of computer systems was exploding upon the business world that computers might be capable of doing most human clerical and management tasks within the next few coming decades everyone freaked out and worried that their jobs would simply go away and they would be left penniless. There were TV situation comedies that dealt with the subject and showed how badly machines might mess things up, but the creators of the new wave of A.I. machines now claim that these machines are more intelligent and will never say no even to the most menial task.
Meanwhile, the nation states of this planet are dealing with the situation while the United States tries to move in the opposite direction.
Many nations are working toward solving this issue that even the White House Council on Economics recently (May 31, 2017) said would be a reality in the next half-century. They’ve instituted a program of giving each citizen a guaranteed monthly stipend from the government. They found that by giving everyone an even amount, there was no need to fund programs like welfare, food stamps or housing assistance. Switzerland led the way by giving each and every citizen (including immigrants) a guarantee of $2,800 a month whether they worked or not.
Since the press can’t get a straight answer out of Trump and we already recognize that the GOP has declared a war on the poor, you could imagine what he might say about such a proposal.
“Very bad. Very, very bad.” His fat face would mock the poor with his affluence.
We can’t halt progress. As a matter of fact; we seem to embrace new technologies as they ease the way life is lived, but is there a limit?
As it comes to mind, the only situation that could ease the coming years would not just be the government paying a monthly stipend, but doing away with the concept of money altogether.
Yes, yes, I know; there’s the evil word “socialism” in there, but think about what the world would be like if there weren’t something like money in it?
Like Letterman’s Top 10 List, here’s mine to argue for socialism:
Featured - Featured Articles
Copyright © 2013 LGBT-Today. All Rights Reserved.
Username
Password
Remember Me